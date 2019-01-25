Damage from Hurricane Michael has topped 5.2 billion dollars in Florida alone.
According to the Office of Insurance Regulation website, More than 142,000 insurance claims have been filed from Hurricane Michael, with estimated insured losses topping $5.26 billion.
As of January the 18th 142,057 insurance claims have been filed from Hurricane Michael, totaling 5,266,239,147 dollars.
2205 of those claims came from Franklin County.
Gulf County residents have filed 8,064 claims, while Bay county residents have filed 85,508 claims.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach on October the 10th causing widespread damage across Northwest Florida and a large section of Georgia.
