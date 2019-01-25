Franklin County High School math teacher David Cochrane has been named county Teacher of the Year.
Cochrane, is a US Air Force Desert Storm Veteran and a seasoned teacher with 14 years of experience in education.
He joined the Franklin County Seahawks in 2015 and serves as the Mathematics Coach and Department Chair.
In addition to teaching algebra and physics, he is also the sponsor of the Mu Alpha Theta Club.
He was chosen from a big field of candidates as this was the first year that the Apalachicola Bay Charter school was also allowed to take part.
School teachers of the year included Katrina Ham from the Franklin County Elementary School, Hilary Stanton from the Franklin Alternative School, Anna Keel from the Apalachicola Bay Charter Middle School and Karen Ward from the Apalachicola Bay Charter Elementary School.
Mr. Cochrane will now move to represent the Franklin County School District at the state level competition for the 2020 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year.
