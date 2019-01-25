FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

JEFFREY is a super sweet, social and gentle yellow lab mix. He is only about 18 months old and he gets along very well with other dogs. If you have been looking for a fantastic family dog and don't want to go through the "puppy" stage, Jeffrey may just be the perfect fit!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/