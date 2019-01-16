Franklin County says it will use donated money to purchase three mobile homes to help families that were left homeless by the Eastpoint wildfire last Summer.On June 24th, the Eastpoint Wildfire damaged or destroyed more than 35 homes in Eastpoint.
Many of the families were assisted through a Community Development Block Grant that funded the replacement of 30 homes that were destroyed and repairs to 16 more that were damaged in the fire.
The Emergency Management Office said that there were 3 families who did not qualify for the CDBG grant because they didn't meet the income requirements.
The 3 homes will be purchased using donated funds collected the Franklin's Promise group after the fire.
The Emergency Management Office is currently researching prices for the mobile homes.
