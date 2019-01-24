Franklin Names Cochrane District Teacher of the Year

Congratulations to Mr. David Cochrane, high school math instructor of Franklin County School. Cochrane will now move to represent the Franklin County School District at the state level competition for the 2020 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year.
David Cochrane, a USAF Desert Storm Veteran, joined the Franklin County Seahawks in 2015 and serves as the Mathematics Coach and Department Chair. In addition to teaching algebra and physics, he is also the sponsor of the Mu Alpha Theta Club. Cochrane is a seasoned teacher with 14 years of experience in education.
FCS held an assembly with the entire student body present as Mr. Cochrane received the news. Cochrane addressed the crowd thanking them for this recognition and specifically thanking his students. He went on to say, "together we can make our school the best that it can be." Cochrane spoke about high expectations, and high standards. He added, "Every student deserves a quality education and should demand it." His message encouraged students to think about life after high school and emphasized that students should work with all of the excellent teachers on campus because everyone wants them to succeed.
The Franklin County School Board voted in December to expand the nominations for District Teacher of the Year to include teachers from all schools within the district, both public and charter. The following teachers were selected to represent their school:
Katrina Ham: Franklin County Elementary School
David Cochrane: Franklin County Middle and High School
Hilary Stanton: Franklin Alternative School
Anna Keel: Apalachicola Bay Charter Middle School
Karen Ward: Apalachicola Bay Charter Elementary School
Franklin County is fortunate to have so many wonderful educators and we congratulate this year’s school representatives and wish Mr. Cochrane great success in the state competition.
