FWC Research Institute Monthly newsletter

FWRI Publishes Yearly Annual Report
A culmination of a year's worth of science, research, and publication, the Research Institute's Annual Report was released to ring in the new year. Major research projects are highlighted, as well as documenting the extensive publications available via FWC's Digital Library. The Annual Report also serves as a transparent site to delve into the Institute's budget and grants, an important feature for any public research institution. FWRI thanks the researchers, scientists, and other staff who helped make the Annual Report a reality.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
Social Media Corner
New on YouTube:
FWRI's Eustis Freshwater Fisheries Field Lab is one of the Institute’s 28 field labs located throughout the state of Florida.
Flickr Favorite:
Aerial surveys, a main tool of researchers, are used to detect right whales, help prevent vessel collisions with whales, document calves, and more.
From Facebook:
A third right whale calf was spotted off the coast of Amelia Island in Northeast Florida on January 17th!
Instagram Favorite
As wetland and upland habitats are shrinking, FWC biologists are researching how Florida sandhill cranes are using urbanized areas. Adult cranes in urban, suburban and rural areas are tagged with GPS transmitters that collect multiple GPS locations daily.
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
