FWC's Fishing in the Know - February 2019

|
Commission meeting – February
Marine Fisheries items to be discussed
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 20-21 meeting in Gainesville.
Final public hearings (a final decision is anticipated to be made on these topics):
- Gulf red snapper (in the Gulf Council update presentation): A proposal to set the 2019 Gulf red snapper season to open June 11 - July 12, with a possible reopening on fall weekends if quota is available.
- Shore-based shark fishing: A proposal to increase survival of released sharks, improve information gathering about the fishery and address some of the public safety concerns related to the fishery. Proposed changes include:
- Creating a mandatory, no-cost, annual shore-based shark fishing permit (NEW: this requirement would apply for all shore-based shark fishers age 16 and older, including those 65 and older who are normally exempt from needing a fishing license)
- Creating an annual educational requirement related to best practices for permitted participants in the shore-based shark fishery
- Prohibiting chumming when fishing from beaches
- Requiring immediate release of prohibited shark species caught from shore
- Requiring prohibited species remain in the water (when fishing from shore and from a vessel) as much as practical without putting shore-based anglers in danger
- Requiring the use of non-offset, non-stainless-steel circle hooks when using live or dead natural bait (when fishing from shore and from a vessel)
- Requiring the possession/use of a device capable of quickly cutting the leader or hook (when fishing from shore and from a vessel)
- Clean up and update of current rule language
- Marine Life harvest at Blue Heron Bridge dive site: A proposal that would conserve this unique and valuable snorkeling and diving area by prohibiting all collection of tropical aquarium species (Marine Life fishery) at the Blue Heron Bridge dive site in Palm Beach County.
- Mullet rule cleanup (on the consent agenda): Effort to clarify, streamline and standardize mullet rule language.
- King mackerel (on the consent agenda): Federal consistency action that would maintain consistent king mackerel commercial vessel limits in Atlantic state and federal waters following pending changes to federal commercial vessel limits.
Draft regulation changes (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Bay scallops: Staff will present a draft proposal to create a long-term season structure for the majority of the open scallop harvest area beginning in 2020 and will present recommendations for the 2019-only season in Gulf County and the 2020-only season in Pasco County.
Discussions (no regulation changes are anticipated to be made on these items):
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
Note: the spotted seatrout draft rules previously planned for the February 20-21 Commission meeting have been delayed to another Commission meeting in the near future.
Links for more information:
Bay scallops – Port St. Joe workshop
Share your input on the 2019 season
Information: The FWC is hosting a public workshop Thursday, Feb. 7, to gather public input on the management of the bay scallop fishery for the 2019 season in Gulf County (including St. Joseph Bay). The workshop will start at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be in the Gulf County Public Library, 110 Library Dr., in Port St. Joe.
Link for more information:
MyFWC.com
Website has new look
Information: You may have noticed that the MyFWC.com website has a new look and feel. Our new site was launched in December. This major upgrade will provide better accessibility to a larger audience in a more mobile-friendly platform. All the important information the public is accustomed to getting on FWC’s website is there, along with notable improvements. Since most people now access the internet through their smart-phones, MyFWC.com is now more mobile friendly: users can look up fishing and hunting regulations, download maps of Wildlife Management Areas, and purchase licenses, all on-the-go. These improvements make information more readily available, enhancing the user experience.
- Watch a video illustrating the highlights of FWC's new site here.
Snook – Atlantic
Atlantic season opens Feb. 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for snook in Atlantic state and federal waters (from the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line north) including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River is slated to open Feb. 1.
Link for more information:
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including trap fisheries, shrimp and spotted seatrout.
Catch a Florida Memory Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: These three programs reward anglers and encourage them to target a diversity of species, decreasing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Anglers can join the new Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and a chance to win a weekend getaway) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information: