FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet - Here's how to get youth involved in hunting

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Youth hunts for winter and spring
Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days Feb. 2-3
Find a Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
Big opportunities for small game
Where to turkey hunt without a quota permit
3D archery now available at Bay County Shooting Range
Tell friends and family about Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshops
Remove pythons, win prizes!
Short Cuts
Hunting seasons dates for private lands
Waterfowl and other migratory bird hunting season dates
Check out the Guide to Waterfowl Hunting in Florida
Public land hunting opportunity deadlines
Returned fall quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the deer season during weekly application periods. These reissue drawings can be applied for between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Check permit availability for all limited entry/quota hunts throughout the hunting season.
Wildlife management area (WMA) regulations brochures are available online only
Don't forget, before heading afield, print, take a screen shot, or download WMA regulations brochures and maps to a mobile device so you can access them without an internet connection.
Take a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day. Learn more about Florida’s hunter safety course options.
Events
Florida Sportsmen’s Conservation Association Outdoor Youth Day
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Everglades Youth Conservation Camp
For more information: FSCA@Bellsouth.net or 561-795-1375
Note: Outdoor Youth Day is designed to introduce youth to the outdoors through hands-on activities such as canoeing, hiking, archery, fishing, shooting sports and swamp buggy rides. $10 entrance fee covers all activities.
Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) event
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Everglades Youth Conservation Camp
Register: Lynne.Hawk@MyFWC.com, 561-625-5122
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about shotgun safety and safe, responsible hunting practices. Find other YHEC events.
Women in the Outdoors Shotgun Clinic
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Bradford Sportsmen’s Farm, 11394 SW 106th Ave., Graham, FL
Register: NWTF.org/womens-shotgun-clinic
Note: For more information contact Ron Akins at rakins0822@yahoo.com or 386-867-1948
NWTF Apalachee Longbeards Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet
When: Thursday, Feb. 7 – doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Tallahassee Automobile Museum, Tallahassee, FL
Register: Tickets can be purchased at the door
Note: Learn more about this banquet. Find other National Wild Turkey Federation events in Florida
