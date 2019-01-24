Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Additional Federal Reimbursement for Florida Panhandle

This is a Result of a One-On-One Meeting Governor DeSantis Had with President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on Tuesday
Marianna, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced additional reimbursement assistance for Hurricane Michael recovery expenses.
On Tuesday, January 22, 2019, Governor DeSantis met with President Trump one-on-one to discuss his request for 45 days of 100% Federal cost share for Hurricane Michael debris removal and emergency protective measures. This is a request only the President has the power to grant. After their meeting, President Trump granted the Governor’s request without hesitation.
“I would like to thank President Trump for granting my request for 45 days of 100 percent Federal cost share,” said Governor DeSantis. “This much needed additional reimbursement assistance will vastly help Florida families in the Panhandle. We are fortunate to have such a strong ally in the White House and we will never stop fighting to help all affected communities recover and rebuild stronger than ever.”
This additional reimbursement funding will result in transformational assistance in the ongoing Hurricane Michael recovery efforts, specifically:
- Debris removal can continue without interruption
- Workers can get paid overtime for their work
- Counties and local governments will be better able to restore their communities without having to raid other areas of their budgets
On January 18, 2019, following Governor DeSantis’ second trip to the Florida Panhandle since taking office, he sent a letter to President Trump requesting the Federal cost share.
