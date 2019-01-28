Governor Ron DeSantis last week announced additional reimbursement assistance for Hurricane Michael recovery expenses.
On January 22nd Governor DeSantis met with President Trump one-on-one to request 45 days of 100% Federal cost share for Hurricane Michael debris removal and emergency protective measures.
This is a request only the President has the power to grant.
The additional reimbursement was approved.
The funding will insure that Debris removal can continue without interruption, that Workers can get paid overtime for their work and that counties and local governments will be better able to restore their communities without having to take money other areas of their budgets
