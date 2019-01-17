Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Seeks
New Fishery Biologist
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is currently accepting applications for the position of Fishery Biologist.
The Fishery Biologist will be under the direct supervision of the Deputy Executive Director. The primary responsibility of this position is marine policy and includes the development of fishery management plans and amendments to those plans, environmental impact statements, framework actions, scoping documents, presentations, newsletters, and other public information materials as assigned.
Other responsibilities include identifying and characterizing relevant biological and fishery data useful for analyzing management actions in fisheries management plans through available sources, such as National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), state and university laboratories, and other agencies or institutions.
Application Deadline: Applications will be accepted through 5:00 pm EST, Monday, February 11, 2019.
How to apply: Send a cover letter, a resume or curriculum vitae, professional writing sample, contact information for three references, and relevant certifications to:
By regular mail send to: By email send to:
Executive Director
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
4107 West Spruce Street, Suite 200
Tampa, Florida 33607