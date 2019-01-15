For Immediate Release: January 11, 2019
Help Prevent Childhood Hunger This Summer
Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is seeking partners across the state to help provide meals at no cost to children from low-income families through the Summer BreakSpot Program. This past summer, more than 14.7 million meals were served to children in Florida at more than 4,700 Summer BreakSpot sites.
The Department is looking to increase partnerships with local non-profit organizations, schools, residential summer camps and faith-based organizations, as they are well-positioned to reach unserved children throughout the state.
Registration is now open for sponsors for the 2019 Summer BreakSpot Program. The application deadlines for Summer 2019 are to ensure all sponsors are approved and ready to operate in a timely manner. The timeline will also allow for sponsors requesting an advance to receive funds with ample time to make purchases prior to the start of their program.
Sponsors Requesting a June Advance
Must submit a complete application by Feb. 15, 2019, and be approved by March 14 with completed annual training.
Sponsors Requesting a July Advance
Must submit a complete application by March 15, 2019, and be approved by April 14 with completed annual training.
All sponsors Not Requesting an Advance
Must submit a complete application by April 15, 2019, and be approved by May 14 with completed annual training.
For more information on the Summer BreakSpot Program annual training, visithttps://www.freshfromflorida.
Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Summer BreakSpot Program is administered at the state level by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and it is run in local communities by schools and qualified public and private non-profit organizations.
Through the Summer BreakSpot Program, organizations can provide nutritious, no-cost meals to children in low-income areas through a variety of programs, such as summer day camps and enrichment programs. Qualified organizations will be reimbursed for program operating and administrative expenses based on the number of eligible meals served. To be eligible, organizations must:
For more information on the Summer BreakSpot program, visit SummerBreakSpot.org.
