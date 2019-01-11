More of the electricity we use in Florida is now coming from solar power.
Duke Energy on Tuesday announced the completion and operation of its new 74.9-megawatt (MW) Hamilton Solar Power Plant in Jasper, Fla.
The company broke ground for the Hamilton plant in July 2018 and brought it online Dec. 22.
The plant can energize more than 20,000 homes at peak production.
The Hamilton plant is part of the company's plans to install or acquire 700 MW of solar energy in Florida through 2022.
Duke currently owns and operates nearly 100 MW of solar energy resources throughout its regulated service territory.
This year Duke energy plans to break ground on the Columbia Solar Power Plant in Fort White, Fla.
It will provide 74.9-MW of electricity and is expected to be fully operational in March 2020.
http://live.oysterradio.com/