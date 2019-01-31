Thursday, January 31, 2019

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – January 30, 2019

NOAA Fish News
January 30, 2019
Editor's Note - Happy New Year from the FishNews team! We're glad to be back. While we start to resume normal operations here at NOAA Fisheries, it's important to note that the agency continued to provide essential services during the lapse in funding thanks to the dedication of our workforce.
This week, we look forward to diving back in and reconnecting with you. Our goal for 2019 is to bring you the most comprehensive newsletter we can each week. Thank you!  
Sea Lions leaping border
.

HIGHLIGHTS


Baby octopus border
See Our Top Stories, Photos, and Videos of 20182018 was quite a year, filled with many stories, photographs, and videos. Get a closer look at the NOAA Fisheries features that topped the list. 

Deep Sea Coral report
Deep Sea Coral Research 2018 Report to CongressIn December, NOAA Fisheries released the Deep Sea Coral Research and Technology Program 2018 Report to Congress. The report highlights the exciting discoveries of never-before-seen deep sea coral habitats and new species found during the past 2 years.

Great Lakes habitat restoration
2019 Great Lakes Habitat Restoration Grants – Extended Deadline
NOAA has extended the deadline to apply for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding through new regional habitat restoration partnerships in 2019. Funded projects will continue our work to restore habitat in the Great Lakes, the largest freshwater system on Earth. Proposals are due February 12 (formerly February 4).

Fisheries website screenshot
Volunteer Feedback on NOAA Fisheries’ WebsiteWe are seeking volunteers for a 20-minute call at your convenience to learn how we can make the website better for you. Your direct feedback will help us with new features and future updates to the NOAA Fisheries website. Interviews will begin in late February. If you are interested in providing feedback, please tell us a little about yourself by completing this online form.

West Coast


Sea Lion v Salmon
Endangered Salmon Predation Prevention ActThe Endangered Salmon Predation Prevention Act was signed into law on December 18, 2018. This new law amends the Marine Mammal Protection Act to provide more flexibility to states and tribes to remove sea lions that prey on threatened or endangered fish species. Get more details in this Q&A.

juvenile coho salmon school
Salmon May Be Losing Their Sense of SmellNew research indicates that salmon’s powerful sense of smell may be impacted as carbon emissions rise and continue to be absorbed by the ocean. Higher levels of carbon dioxide in the water increase its acidity, which can affect how coho salmon process and respond to smells.

Puget Sound waters report
Puget Sound Marine Waters Report 2017A new report finds that Puget Sound’s unusually warm water temperatures, which prevailed throughout the West Coast starting in 2014, finally returned to normal in 2017. But the abundance of many marine animals throughout the food web are still lower than usual.

hydropower
Flexible Spill Operations on the Columbia RiverIn December, federal agencies, the states of Oregon and Washington, and the Nez Perce Tribe entered into a Flexible Spill Agreement for spill operations at eight federal dams on the lower Columbia and Snake rivers. This regional collaboration, informed by real-time and long-term monitoring, aims to provide benefits both to fish and to the federal power system, as well as operational feasibility for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Pacific Islands


Navy training area
Take Authorization for Navy Training ActivitiesUnder the Marine Mammal Protection Act, NOAA Fisheries issued regulations governing the taking of marine mammals incidental to the U.S. Navy’s training and testing activities in the Hawaii-Southern California Training and Testing Study Area.  The authorization covers activities over the course of 5 years, beginning in December 2018. 

Greater Atlantic


Two Right Whales
Watch Out for Whales South of NantucketNOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone established south of Nantucket on January 15 to protect a group of 20 right whales sighted in the area on January 27. This zone is now in effect through February 11.

Gray Seal and Pup border
Reminder: Seals Need SpaceGray seals pup this time of year in New England, with pupping season extending through March. Then, in May, harbor seal pupping season begins.  Seal pups are adorable, but the best thing you can do for them is to keep your distance! Stay at least 150 feet away from seals, and keep pets away, too.

New England B-WET
2019 New England B-WET Grant OpportunityNOAA’s Greater Atlantic Region released the details of the FY 2019 New England Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) program funding opportunity. Up to $250,000 may be available to fund projects. Proposals are due February 19.

River Flooding border
New Study Examines Patterns in River FloodingA new NOAA study looked at 90 watersheds to identify seasonality of river floods in the northeastern United States. Although each watershed has unique characteristics, general patterns emerge and challenge the old assumption that spring floods are primarily driven by smowmelt.

Collaborative research
The Collaborative Nature of Scientific ResearchFor researchers at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center, collaboration, innovation, sharing a passion, and mentoring the future generation of scientists are key parts of their work. Our scientists routinely work with colleagues at federal and state agencies, academic research institutions, and non-profit organizations.

Events


February 1–March 11
Six For-Hire Reporting Workshops hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council in Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.
February 1 and 7
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in Mississippi and South Carolina.
February 4–7
Four scoping hearings on a Mackerel, Squid, Butterfish amendment, hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
February 7
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
March 1 and 13
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in New Jersey and Texas.
March 28
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Announcements


February 8
Applications due for open seats on various South Atlantic Fishery Management Council advisory panels.
February 12
(Extended deadline) Proposals due for 2019 Great Lakes Habitat Restoration Regional Partnership Grants.
February 15
Applications due for Maryland Sea Grant’s Chesapeake Bay Research Experience for Undergraduates.
February 19
Proposals due for 2019 New England Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) grants.
February 20
Proposals due for 2019 Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) grants.
February 22
Applications due for the New England and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Councils’ joint Northeast Trawl Advisory Panel.

