NOAA Fisheries FishNews – January 30, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS
Deep Sea Coral Research 2018 Report to Congress
In December, NOAA Fisheries released the Deep Sea Coral Research and Technology Program 2018 Report to Congress. The report highlights the exciting discoveries of never-before-seen deep sea coral habitats and new species found during the past 2 years.
2019 Great Lakes Habitat Restoration Grants – Extended Deadline
NOAA has extended the deadline to apply for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding through new regional habitat restoration partnerships in 2019. Funded projects will continue our work to restore habitat in the Great Lakes, the largest freshwater system on Earth. Proposals are due February 12
Volunteer Feedback on NOAA Fisheries’ Website
We are seeking volunteers for a 20-minute
call at your convenience to learn how we can make the website better for you. Your direct feedback will help us with new features and future updates to the NOAA Fisheries website. Interviews will begin in late February. If you are interested in providing feedback, please tell us a little about yourself by completing this online form
West Coast
Endangered Salmon Predation Prevention Act
The Endangered Salmon Predation Prevention Act was signed into law on December 18, 2018. This new law amends the Marine Mammal Protection Act to provide more flexibility to states and tribes to remove sea lions that prey on threatened or endangered fish species. Get more details in this Q&A.
Salmon May Be Losing Their Sense of Smell
New research indicates that salmon’s powerful sense of smell may be impacted as carbon emissions rise and continue to be absorbed by the ocean. Higher levels of carbon dioxide in the water increase its acidity, which can affect how coho salmon process and respond to smells.
Puget Sound Marine Waters Report 2017
A new report finds that Puget Sound’s unusually warm water temperatures, which prevailed throughout the West Coast starting in 2014, finally returned to normal in 2017. But the abundance of many marine animals throughout the food web are still lower than usual.
Flexible Spill Operations on the Columbia River
In December, federal agencies, the states of Oregon and Washington, and the Nez Perce Tribe entered into a Flexible Spill Agreement for spill operations at eight federal dams on the lower Columbia and Snake rivers. This regional collaboration, informed by real-time and long-term monitoring, aims to provide benefits both to fish and to the federal power system, as well as operational feasibility for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Pacific Islands
Take Authorization for Navy Training Activities
Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, NOAA Fisheries issued regulations governing the taking of marine mammals incidental to the U.S. Navy’s training and testing activities in the Hawaii-Southern California Training and Testing Study Area. The authorization covers activities over the course of 5 years, beginning in December 2018.
Greater Atlantic
Watch Out for Whales South of Nantucket
NOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone established south of Nantucket on January 15 to protect a group of 20 right whales sighted in the area on January 27. This zone is now in effect through February 11
Reminder: Seals Need Space
Gray seals pup this time of year in New England, with pupping season extending through March. Then, in May, harbor seal pupping season begins. Seal pups are adorable, but the best thing you can do for them is to keep your distance! Stay at least 150 feet away from seals, and keep pets away, too.
2019 New England B-WET Grant Opportunity
NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Region released the details of the FY 2019 New England Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) program funding opportunity. Up to $250,000 may be available to fund projects. Proposals are due February 19
New Study Examines Patterns in River Flooding
A new NOAA study looked at 90 watersheds to identify seasonality of river floods in the northeastern United States. Although each watershed has unique characteristics, general patterns emerge and challenge the old assumption that spring floods are primarily driven by smowmelt.
The Collaborative Nature of Scientific Research
For researchers at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center, collaboration, innovation, sharing a passion, and mentoring the future generation of scientists are key parts of their work. Our scientists routinely work with colleagues at federal and state agencies, academic research institutions, and non-profit organizations.