Monday, January 14, 2019

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park to Host Public Meeting

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112, DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park 
to Host Public Meeting

~The public is invited to provide comments on the unit management plan~

WHAT:           Public Meeting
WHEN:          January 15, 2019
                       5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE:       Gulf Coast State College - Gulf/Franklin Campus
                      3800 Garrison Avenue, Building A
                      Port St. JoeFL 32456
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Park Service is in the process of updating the unit management plan for T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park. Citizens are invited to attend the public meeting to learn more about the proposed plans for the state park following impacts from Hurricane Michael, and to provide their comments.
Purpose
  • Hear comments and recommendations regarding post-hurricane recovery efforts for T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park.
  • Discuss existing infrastructural, public access, and natural/cultural resource conditions in the aftermath of the hurricane.
  • Share prospective redevelopment concepts in a community forum.
Format
  • The Division of Recreation and Parks encourages everyone interested in the future redevelopment of the park to attend and participate.
  • Participants wishing to address the audience with comments will be asked to fill out speaker cards and will have three minutes to speak.
  • Comment forms will be available at the meeting to submit written recommendations.
  • Written comments will also be encouraged through February 1, 2019, and can be submitted to the Division of Recreation and Parks at FLStateParkPlanning@floridadep.gov.
The public notice and agenda are available online. Copies also may be obtained by emailing Mark.Knapke@floridadep.gov or calling 850-227-1327. 
Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours before the meeting by Mark.Knapke@floridadep.gov or calling 850-227-1327. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 800-955- 8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (voice).

