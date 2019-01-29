The Florida Forest Service will celebrate Arbor Day in Gulf County this Thursday with a tree giveaway.The Florida Forest Service is continuing its commitment to reforestation in the wake of Hurricane Michael in Gulf County by giving away 150 trees at Rich’s IGA in Wewahitchka and 150 trees at Frank Pate Park in Port St. Joe.
Both events will be this Thursday, January 31st starting at 9 a.m.
Available tree species will include, red bud, live oak, red maple and Chickasaw plum.
Planting advice and information also will be provided by local foresters.
For more information on this Arbor Day event or for forestry related information in Bay or Gulf counties, contact Senior Forester, Joe Vanderwerff at (850) 691-0809.
