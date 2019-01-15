The Franklin County Commission will meet on Tuesday afternoon to hear from residents concerning a request to enact legislation to annex Alligator Point from Franklin County to Wakulla County.
The move is a sign of the frustration some Alligator Point residents feel because of Franklin County's inability to repair Alligator Point Road.
Repairing the road could cost about 5 million dollars – money Franklin County does not have.
The area under discussion includes Alligator Point as well as the non-taxpaying Bald Point State Park, and some vacant land taxed at an agricultural rate.
If Wakulla County were to take the property it would have a big impact on Franklin county finances.
Alligator Point makes up about 10 percent of the county’s tax base, or about $525,000 in tax dollars for the county alone.
The move would also impact tax payments to local schools and the county's tourist development council.
This Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 at the Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
The public is encouraged to attend and be heard.
Each speaker will be allowed five minutes to address the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners on this matter.
As the conclusion of the public hearing, Franklin County may vote to take a position concerning the annexation request.
http://live.oysterradio.com/