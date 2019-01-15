The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is asking fishermen for information on yellowtail snapper.
The council would like to gain a better understanding of yellowtail snapper in the Southeast region of the United States.
It is seeking information from anglers and divers about trends or "strange things" that scientists and managers may need to know.
A scientific stock assessment of yellowtail snapper is scheduled to begin in February, and the Council would like to know if you have noticed anything "fishy" about yellowtail, or yellowtail fishing, in recent years.
The information provided will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the yellowtail stock.
You can fill out a "Something's Fishy with Yellowtail Snapper"questionnaire on-line to report anything you've noticed about yellowtail in the Gulf of Mexico.
The link to the questionnaire is on this story at oysterradio.com
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScH6KLrnwQn-LqMQZ6gN79NywgNDRe_Jt_ODgi3NuS5K8w0rA/viewform
