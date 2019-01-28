The Northwest Florida Water Management District has been named a finalist for the National Arbor Day Foundation Headwaters award which is given annually to celebrate innovative programs that support the improvement of water quality and quantity through forestry activities.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District oversees water issues across North Florida from the St. Marks River Basin in Jefferson County to the Perdido River in Escambia County.
The District was nominated for the award following the planting of its 15 millionth longleaf pine tree on public lands last winter.
The District began planting longleaf pines and other native species in 1993 and will put another 1.4 million trees in the ground in 2019.
The longleaf, loblolly, and slash pines as well as natural hardwoods are critical pieces of northern Florida ecosystems.
The trees' presence helps improve plant species diversity and provides wildlife habitat for animal and insect species.
They also provide erosion control and natural fuel for effective prescribed burns.
The Arbor Day Foundation also named Friends of the Rappahannock in Fredericksburg, Va. and Team Williamette in Portland, Ore. as finalists for the Headwaters award.
The winner will be announced prior to National Arbor Day on April 26.
http://live.oysterradio.com/