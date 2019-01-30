The Real Florida℠ Connection - Stories From Your State Parks

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

A Message From Parks Director Eric Draper
While recently navigating one of my favorite off-road bike trails, Red Bug Trail at Elinor Klapp-Phipps City Park, I noticed clusters of people with garden tools and shovels. Their bright green shirts identified them as volunteers with the Tallahassee chapter of the International Mountain Bike Association. Having just joined the organization at the suggestion of local chair Jimmy Card, I stopped to say thank you and chat with the trail workers.
I am so inspired meeting and talking to park volunteers. Their comments reinforced one of the best things about parks and people — voluntary service. Trails like Red Bug and the parks where they are found benefit so much from volunteers and groups like the mountain bike club.
The Florida Park Service benefits from the nearly 15,000 volunteers who make our state parks great. From staffing ranger stations to keeping parks clean, volunteers make a huge difference. And not just in state parks. Local park systems, other public lands, museums and cultural sites that enrich our lives all depend on the efforts of people who simply enjoy helping.
During a visit to St. Andrews State Park, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Michael, I watched a husband and wife team hauling away branches and debris. Their efforts, along with the help of many other dedicated volunteers and staff members, allowed the park to open sooner, returning a sense of normalcy to that community.
Even though my job keeps me busy, I'm inspired by others to make time in my schedule to volunteer and give back. I encourage you to seek volunteer opportunities related to your interests and skills. For opportunities at Florida State Parks, see our volunteering page at FloridaStateParks.org. For other statewide volunteer opportunities, you can visit VolunteerFlorida.org.
                                     Eric Draper
See Wakulla Springs in a New Way 
Park manager Amy Conyers stands next Wakulla Springs Myth, an abstract painting depicting Wakulla Springs.
Wakulla Springs State Park Manager Amy Conyers accepted Dr. Paul Lee's donation on behalf of the park. 
Visitors to Wakulla Springs State Park can now see the famous springs in a new way — through the eyes of a renowned artist. Dr. Paul Lee has donated artwork by his late wife, Gabrielle Wu Lee, to be displayed at the Wakulla Springs Lodge. The stunning painting, titled "Wakulla Springs Myth," was inspired by the couple’s first visit to Wakulla Springs. The painting depicts the springs in an abstract explosion of deep blues and greens.
“The top layer depicts the racing clouds on the reflecting pool, the second layer the waving water plants, the third layer the limestone formation, and finally the deep, mysterious eye of the outpouring springs,” Dr. Lee writes in a commentary on the painting.
The donation was announced by State Geologist and Florida Geological Survey Director Jon Arthur during a recent ceremonydesignating Wakulla Springs State Park as a State Geological Site. This designation highlights public lands that are significant to the scientific study and public understanding of geological history in Florida.
Dr. Lee’s generous and meaningful donation is a reminder that Wakulla Springs State Park is a special place, home to a natural wonder that has emotional as well as scientific significance.
“Gabrielle and I visited Wakulla Springs for the first time on Thanksgiving Day in 1982, just two months after we had come to the United States,” Dr. Lee writes. “New friends came to pick us up at our student apartment; they then invited us to lunch and drove us to Wakulla Springs. We were both deeply impressed, attracted and fascinated by the wild grandeur of the mysterious and beautiful springs—a miraculous place, in both scientific and artistic aspects.”
“I was honored to accept the generous donation from Dr. Lee,” Park Manager Amy Conyers said. “It was a pleasure to hear about the impression that Wakulla Springs made on him and his wife. We look forward to sharing this vision with incoming guests.”
Visitors to the park can see "Wakulla Springs Myth" in the Magnolia Room at Wakulla Springs Lodge.

Trail Systems Grow

Trail in foreground, in background two bicyclists riding down the trail.
 Bicyclists and pedestrians enjoy the Palatka-to-Lake-Butler State Trail.
Trails help make us happier and healthier, which is why trail users and advocates are working to close gaps in Florida’s extensive regional trail network. The Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Greenways and Trails (OGT), which helps create connections between local and regional trails, has compiled this list of recent additions.
St. Marks Trail Extension: The grand opening of the new Stadium Enclave/Lake Elberta extension of the Tallahassee-St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail took place on Nov. 14, providing a new option for pedestrians and cyclists to connect to Gaines Street and Florida State University. The extension has been in the city of Tallahassee plans for more than 20 years and became a reality when necessary land and right-of-way was acquired by Zimmer Development Corporation for the Stadium Enclave Student Living Center.
Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail: On Dec. 8, residents and visitors celebrated the opening of a project 27 years in the making, a 6-mile trail from Carraway to Palatka. That makes the Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail a continuous 28 miles from Keystone Heights to Palatka. The event included brief talks, bike rides, hikes, bike giveaways, dinner, bluegrass music and a campfire.
Palatka-to-St. Augustine State Trail: With the recent completion of the Hastings segment, this 20-mile state trail is now finished. It is part of the longer 260-mile St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop. The celebration for completion of the Hastings segment will occur Saturday, April 6, as part of the St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop Summit.
Spring-to-Spring Trail: A 1.2-mile segment of the Spring-to-Spring Trail in west DeBary was recently completed with Florida Shared-Use Nonmotorized (SUN) Trail program funds. More than two-thirds of the planned 26-mile Spring-to-Spring Trail is now complete, part of the developing 260-mile St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop.
Legacy Trail Extension: In November, Sarasota County voters approved a $65 million plan to connect the 11-mile Legacy Trail to downtown Sarasota, a six-mile extension. The plan includes acquiring and paving the trail along with constructing overpasses, bathrooms and water fountains. The trail will also branch to the south and east. More than 225,000 bikers, walkers and runners used the Legacy Trail last year.
Ludlam Trail Corridor: Miami-Dade County has acquired the property to develop the 5.6-mile Ludlam Trail at a cost of $24.5 million. The acquisition is a significant milestone for a project envisioned since 1998. More than 35,000 Miami residents live within a half-mile of the trail corridor.
Latino Outdoors Group Hikes to Build Wellness

Three hikers standing in a prairie at St. Sebastian River Preserve.
       Hikers at St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park can see prairies, longleaf pine forests and other unique ecosystems. 
Hiking in Florida State Parks offers more than just beautiful views. That’s the message Latino Outdoors Outings Leader Jessica Zamudio wanted to spread with a group wellness hike at St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park.
“Getting outside and active really supports our physical health as well as our mental wellbeing,” Zamudio said. “Just moving around outside and getting our bodies going releases tension in our muscles and helps our brain release endorphins, which elevate our mood. Being in these green spaces brings us a sense of peace and allows us to feel a deeper sense of connection to the natural world. In turn, we feel more fulfilled and at peace in our daily lives.”
The group’s hike on Jan. 12, 2019, followed the Yellow Trail at St. Sebastian River Preserve. The trail winds through the northeast corner of the preserve, guiding hikers through longleaf pine forests. Longleaf forests were once widespread in Florida, and now the preserve protects one of the largest remaining tracts. These forests are an important habitat for many wildlife species.
“St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park is a park rich with wildlife,” Zamudio said. “We explored the old-growth longleaf pine communities where we found marked trees, which had man-made houses for red-cockaded woodpeckers built into them. Some of these trees had foil wrapped around the base, which we learned was meant to deter snakes from climbing up the tree into the birdhouses.”
The group also spotted a nest, and through binoculars they could see that it was occupied by a bald eagle. Along the St. Sebastian River, they glimpsed manatees after recognizing the distinctive “whoof” sound they make when surfacing for air.
Latino Outdoors is a nationwide organization that seeks to inspire, connect and engage Latino communities in outdoor recreation and conservation. The group’s next event, a “Galentine’s Day” hike at St. Sebastian River Preserve, is on Feb. 9, 2019. Contact Outings Leader Jessica Zamudio or visit LatinoOutdoors.org to learn more.


Junior Ranger Gets Kids Active

Junior ranger participants gather around a campfire with a ranger at Anastasia State Park.
     Junior rangers can learn how to safely start a campfire, identify different plants and animals and other skills rangers need on the job.   
The Florida State Parks Junior Ranger program helps kids learn about state parks and what it means to be a park ranger. Participants complete fun activities to earn prizes like their own junior ranger badge. We talked to the parents of Junior Rangers to hear their stories.
Rachel Planker knows firsthand what it takes to be a Junior Ranger — as a child she participated in the National Park Service Junior Ranger program. On a family camping trip to Anastasia State Park, Planker encouraged her two sons to become Junior Rangers just like she had done.
“Our boys are so excited and proud of their accomplishments and can’t wait to complete our next program,” Planker said. “We love getting out on the trails and just being out in nature, disconnected from the distractions of the ‘real world.’”
Nicole Kiefer’s two kids, Luke, 8, and Kayla, 10, are homeschooled. She says Junior Ranger is a great way for her kids to have fun outdoors and stay active, all while learning new things.
“Each state park we have visited so far has had its own uniqueness and history which offers our kids a fun way to learn,” Kiefer said. “We have used the state parks to help teach our kids how to identify different species of plants, insects and wildlife native to Florida. When we visit state parks, we enjoy hiking all the trails. It’s great exercise and keeps our kids active and healthy.”
“I had fun at Jonathan Dickinson State Park because I did a dip netting program there and got to look at everything I caught under a microscope,” Luke said.
Event Details  Yoga on the Beach 
February 4
Relax to the sounds of wind and waves. This beginner-level yoga session at the Lovers Key State Park gazebo is sure to leave you refreshed and ready to explore.
Event DetailsFlight to Freedom
February 7-9
This annual heritage event at Fort Mose Historic State Park will reveal the little-known history of Florida's "freedom trail" and the people who risked everything to escape slavery.  
Event Details  Mystery in the Swamp
February 15
The painted ceiling of the Lodge at Wakulla Springs is a reservoir of mystery and beauty. Join this ranger-led presentation to marvel at the characters, wildlife, ships and scenery incorporated on its cypress panels. Stay for a dinner in the grand dining room afterward. 
Event Details  Guided Nature Hike
February 22
Start the weekend off right with an invigorating stroll through the scrubby flatwoods and river floodplain at Jonathan Dickinson State Park. Hikers may see wildlife like gopher tortoises, barred owls, pileated woodpeckers and osprey. 
Event Details   Guided Paddle on South Creek 
February 27
Join a ranger to explore the wild wetlands of Oscar Scherer State Park and learn about the park's history and estuarine critters. Experience natural Florida from a kayak or canoe while looking out for wading birds and the plant life that thrives along the creek. 
 
 
