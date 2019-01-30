The Real Florida℠ Connection - Stories From Your State Parks

A Message From Parks Director Eric Draper
While recently navigating one of my favorite off-road bike trails, Red Bug Trail at Elinor Klapp-Phipps City Park, I noticed clusters of people with garden tools and shovels. Their bright green shirts identified them as volunteers with the Tallahassee chapter of the International Mountain Bike Association. Having just joined the organization at the suggestion of local chair Jimmy Card, I stopped to say thank you and chat with the trail workers.
I am so inspired meeting and talking to park volunteers. Their comments reinforced one of the best things about parks and people — voluntary service. Trails like Red Bug and the parks where they are found benefit so much from volunteers and groups like the mountain bike club.
The Florida Park Service benefits from the nearly 15,000 volunteers who make our state parks great. From staffing ranger stations to keeping parks clean, volunteers make a huge difference. And not just in state parks. Local park systems, other public lands, museums and cultural sites that enrich our lives all depend on the efforts of people who simply enjoy helping.
During a visit to St. Andrews State Park, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Michael, I watched a husband and wife team hauling away branches and debris. Their efforts, along with the help of many other dedicated volunteers and staff members, allowed the park to open sooner, returning a sense of normalcy to that community.
Even though my job keeps me busy, I'm inspired by others to make time in my schedule to volunteer and give back. I encourage you to seek volunteer opportunities related to your interests and skills. For opportunities at Florida State Parks, see our volunteering page at FloridaStateParks.org. For other statewide volunteer opportunities, you can visit VolunteerFlorida.org.
See Wakulla Springs in a New Way
Wakulla Springs State Park Manager Amy Conyers accepted Dr. Paul Lee's donation on behalf of the park.
Visitors to Wakulla Springs State Park can now see the famous springs in a new way — through the eyes of a renowned artist. Dr. Paul Lee has donated artwork by his late wife, Gabrielle Wu Lee, to be displayed at the Wakulla Springs Lodge. The stunning painting, titled "Wakulla Springs Myth," was inspired by the couple’s first visit to Wakulla Springs. The painting depicts the springs in an abstract explosion of deep blues and greens.
“The top layer depicts the racing clouds on the reflecting pool, the second layer the waving water plants, the third layer the limestone formation, and finally the deep, mysterious eye of the outpouring springs,” Dr. Lee writes in a commentary on the painting.
The donation was announced by State Geologist and Florida Geological Survey Director Jon Arthur during a recent ceremonydesignating Wakulla Springs State Park as a State Geological Site. This designation highlights public lands that are significant to the scientific study and public understanding of geological history in Florida.
Dr. Lee’s generous and meaningful donation is a reminder that Wakulla Springs State Park is a special place, home to a natural wonder that has emotional as well as scientific significance.
“Gabrielle and I visited Wakulla Springs for the first time on Thanksgiving Day in 1982, just two months after we had come to the United States,” Dr. Lee writes. “New friends came to pick us up at our student apartment; they then invited us to lunch and drove us to Wakulla Springs. We were both deeply impressed, attracted and fascinated by the wild grandeur of the mysterious and beautiful springs—a miraculous place, in both scientific and artistic aspects.”
“I was honored to accept the generous donation from Dr. Lee,” Park Manager Amy Conyers said. “It was a pleasure to hear about the impression that Wakulla Springs made on him and his wife. We look forward to sharing this vision with incoming guests.”
Visitors to the park can see "Wakulla Springs Myth" in the Magnolia Room at Wakulla Springs Lodge.
Bicyclists and pedestrians enjoy the Palatka-to-Lake-Butler State Trail.
Trails help make us happier and healthier, which is why trail users and advocates are working to close gaps in Florida’s extensive regional trail network. The Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Greenways and Trails (OGT), which helps create connections between local and regional trails, has compiled this list of recent additions.
St. Marks Trail Extension: The grand opening of the new Stadium Enclave/Lake Elberta extension of the Tallahassee-St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail took place on Nov. 14, providing a new option for pedestrians and cyclists to connect to Gaines Street and Florida State University. The extension has been in the city of Tallahassee plans for more than 20 years and became a reality when necessary land and right-of-way was acquired by Zimmer Development Corporation for the Stadium Enclave Student Living Center.
Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail: On Dec. 8, residents and visitors celebrated the opening of a project 27 years in the making, a 6-mile trail from Carraway to Palatka. That makes the Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail a continuous 28 miles from Keystone Heights to Palatka. The event included brief talks, bike rides, hikes, bike giveaways, dinner, bluegrass music and a campfire.
Palatka-to-St. Augustine State Trail: With the recent completion of the Hastings segment, this 20-mile state trail is now finished. It is part of the longer 260-mile St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop. The celebration for completion of the Hastings segment will occur Saturday, April 6, as part of the St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop Summit.
Spring-to-Spring Trail: A 1.2-mile segment of the Spring-to-Spring Trail in west DeBary was recently completed with Florida Shared-Use Nonmotorized (SUN) Trail program funds. More than two-thirds of the planned 26-mile Spring-to-Spring Trail is now complete, part of the developing 260-mile St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop.
Legacy Trail Extension: In November, Sarasota County voters approved a $65 million plan to connect the 11-mile Legacy Trail to downtown Sarasota, a six-mile extension. The plan includes acquiring and paving the trail along with constructing overpasses, bathrooms and water fountains. The trail will also branch to the south and east. More than 225,000 bikers, walkers and runners used the Legacy Trail last year.
Ludlam Trail Corridor: Miami-Dade County has acquired the property to develop the 5.6-mile Ludlam Trail at a cost of $24.5 million. The acquisition is a significant milestone for a project envisioned since 1998. More than 35,000 Miami residents live within a half-mile of the trail corridor.
