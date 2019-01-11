The Wakulla County Veterans Services Office is looking for information on fallen veterans from Wakulla County.
The Veterans Service Office is planning its 2019 Memorial Day Ceremony that will take place in May.
In preparation for the event, the Veterans Services Office is asking that surviving family members of a fallen Veteran provide the Name, Rank, Branch of Service, and War Era to the Veterans Services Office.
This information will be used to honor the fallen Veterans during this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony.
The information can be emailed to hross@mywakulla.com or by calling 926-1072.
