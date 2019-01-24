Thursday, January 24, 2019
There will be a public meeting next week to discuss the ongoing oyster restoration research project going on in the Apalachicola Bay.
Scientists from the University of Florida along with officials from the Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Department of Agriculture will be on hand to update the public on a 5 year research project they are undertaking to help with the restoration of oysters in the Apalachicola Bay.
The project is examining oyster health, productivity, reef structure, and water quality.
Specifically they are looking at the optimal amount of shell that is needed to make an oyster reef productive again.
They are using three 10 acre sites around the bay to do the research.
If you would like to learn more about the program and hear some of the researchers’ findings, come to the public meeting on Thursday, January the 31st at 5 o’clock at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
