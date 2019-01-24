Wakulla County Announces Application Period for FY2018/19 Solid Waste and Fire Services Hardship Assistance Program

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announces Fiscal Year 2018/19 Hardship Assistance Program related to the Solid Waste and Fire Services Protection Assessments and the Vacancy Adjustment Program.
The Hardship Assistance Program was created to assist the residential property owners who meet the eligibility criteria, with the financial burden imposed by the Solid Waste and Fire Services Assessments. In order to apply for hardship assistance, citizens must complete an application and file with the County Administrator’s Office for consideration prior to June 1, 2019. The applicant must be the owner of the residential property for which must also be homestead exempt, and the following income criteria must be demonstrated:
- Extremely Low (30%) Income Limits:
1 Person
$13,100
2 Person
$16,460
3 Person
$20,780
4 Person
$25,100
5 Person
$29,420
6 Person
$33,740
7 Person
$38,060
8 Person
$41,150
The Hardship Assistance Application is available on the County website (www.mywakulla.com) or can be picked up at the BOCC Administration Office, 3093 Crawfordville Highway. If you have questions relating to this program, please contact Jessica Welch at 850-926-0919 ext. 706.
