Wakulla County is now taking applications for its Solid Waste and Fire Hardship program.
The Hardship Assistance Program helps low income residents in Wakulla County who otherwise might not be able to pay their annual Solid Waste and Fire Services Assessments.
You do have to meet the eligibility criteria to take part in the program.
That requires that the applicant be a property owner and meet the income requirements which range from about 13,000 thousand dollar a year for one person to about 41 thousand dollars a year for a family of 8.
Applications can be downloaded on-line at www.mywakulla.com.
They have to be filed with the County Administrator’s Office by June 1st.
