WILD Times Newsletter Winter 2019 Issue

Winter 2019
Inside This Issue
A Message from the Coordinator
Dear WILD Ones,
When is scat a fascinating discovery? When you are a conservation education teacher or on your way to becoming one! Call of the WILD, held in December in the Ocala National Forest, is for active workshop facilitators and volunteers. Attending this fun and educational retreat is a great way to explore, grow, rejuvenate. Last year we discovered black bear scat and tracks--inspirational--as we
Anita Forester
Project WILD Coordinator
New! 850-404-6089
anita.forester@myfwc.com
Welcome New WILD Facilitators!
On September 22, 2018 at the Loxahatchee River Center in Jupiter, FL Project WILD certified brand new workshop facilitators! They are not all pictured above as I forgot to take a group photo. Our instructors were incredible. These people are amazing. We couldn't keep Florida WILD without you. Here is the complete list of new facilitators and instructors in attendance: Jessica Andreasen(instructor), Rachel Bisnett, Marcia Bisnett(instructor), Kayla Caldwell, Lindsey Crews, Mary Crider, Sarah Denison, Jeffrey Dobbs, Sydelle Dombrowsky, Natalie Frendberg, Megan Harris(instructor), Jayne Johnston, Cassie Klein, Candy Morris, Shannon Mullis, Dr. Bryan Nichols(instructor), Dexter Norris, Christy Penman, Dawn Perez, Susan Philips, Cole Reintsma, Sarah Rubin, Erin Stimer, Alicia Torres, Valerie Tovar, Nancy Varn, and Sarah Zubairi. Thank you!
The 2018 Project WILD Facilitator of the Year: Veronica Frehm!
Bioblitz Your Schoolyard!
Involving Your Students In The City Nature ChallengeDid you know that you and your students can turn the use of a phone into an incredible learning opportunity? The free app and website, iNaturalist, allows you to identify, document, and learn more about any organism that occupies your school grounds. While this teaching tool can be used anytime, Leon County is participating in the 2019 City Nature Challenge as part of FWC’s Backyards and Beyondprogram. Uploading iNaturalist observations April 26-29 will help us take the lead in the challenge. Using iNaturalist and engaging with other schoolyard habitat lessons FWC has created aligns closely with both state and national standards as well. We hope to see your names on the City Nature Challenge project and, hey, you could even challenge your rival school.
Need Images for Wildlife Lesson Plans?
On FWC Flickr (here and here), multitudes of photos are available for non profit public use. I recently took a peek at some of the albums and found the photos seen below!
Lionfish Educational Exibit Program
What's on the WILD Workshop Calendar?
Other Upcoming Events and Opportunities
WILD All About
What Educators are Saying about Project WILD
“Great for application of knowledge!”
“Awesome ideas—very excited to bring back to my school.”
“Magnificent!”
“…informative and interactive—loved the experience!”
“Information was well presented and will be used in my classroom and shared with my colleagues.”
“…really enjoyed it and will definitely sign up for the next training.”
“Amazing! Very well taught and the information is great—so many Ah-Ha moments!”
“Excellent and motivational workshop. My students will be quite thrilled to do the activities.”
“Love that Project WILD exists. Never knew about it…love the mission!”
“Great materials and very engaging workshop!”
“Excellent. Badly needed. Looking forward to using it!”
“Excellent training session. Great presenters! Love how many resources are readily available!”
“I have never seen an ant lion and I learned how to find their habitat today!”
To request a WILD Workshop for your area contact: anita.forester@myfwc.com
Having trouble viewing this as email? View it as a web page.
For more information contact: FLProjectWild@MyFWC.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/