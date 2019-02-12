2018 will go down as a bad year for Gulf of Mexico shrimp fishermen.
Shrimpers saw record low harvests during October and November last year following Hurricane Michael's strike on the Northwest Florida coast.
After setting an historic low with just 10.4 million pounds of shrimp landed in October, the commercial shrimp harvest in November was only 8.2 million pounds.
That's the lowest reported for any November in the records maintained by the Southern Shrimp Alliance going back to 2002.
Through November, 91.8 million pounds of shrimp were landed in the Gulf of Mexico last year, down from 93.7 million pounds through the first eleven months of 2017.
It's 19% below the prior sixteen-year historical average.
Landings data for December is still being compiled and will be released at a later date.
