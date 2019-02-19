A Wewahitchka man was arrested Monday after leading Gulf County deputies on a chase through Gulf County and into Calhoun County.
25 year old Stephen Lee Stanley is now facing charges that include three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer using a motor vehicle, as well as numerous drug charges.
The incdent began when Stanley was seen driving a red 2006 Chevrolet pickup in Wewahitchka and refused to stop.
Deputies recognized Stanleyand knew he was wanted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation.
Stanley fled and was pursued south bound on State Road 71 after he nearly struck a patrol vehicle.
The pursuit continued into the Dalkeith area and ultimately back onto State Road 71 into Calhoun County.
The pursuit ended after Deputy Peek managed to get his patrol car in front of Stanley's truck.
Even then, Stanley accelerated and intentionally ran into Sheriff Harrison’s vehicle.
Deputies were able to box Stanley in and take him into custody.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
Stanley was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office took Stanley into custody for the drug offenses and transported him to the Calhoun County Jail.
