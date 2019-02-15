An Eastpoint man was one of 8 sexual offenders arrested in Wakulla County this month as part of “Operation Shadow.”
“Operation Shadow” was conducted between February 6th and 13th, and included Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division and members of the United States Marshals Service Sex Offender Investigations Branch.
Officers made 132 unannounced visits to the residences of the 100 registered Sexual Offenders registered in Wakulla County and arrested eight suspects for violating registration requirements.
They expect to get arrest warrants for five others.
Among those arrested was 41 year old Jimmy Dean Kilgore of Eastpoint, a registered Sexual Offender residing at 31 Shuler Street in Eastpoint
Kilgore was arrested on February the 6th and charged with one count of Failure to Provide Internet Identifiers.
Of the other seven, 5 arrests were made in Crawfordville and one was in Panacea.
One offender had an unknown address.
Under Florida law, Sexual Offenders are required to register twice per year and Sexual Predators are required to register quarterly.
The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office conducts unannounced address verification of registered Sexual Offenders at a minimum, every six months and of registered Sexual Predators every two months.
