Annual Juniper Creek WMA Youth Turkey Hunt drawing Feb. 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 – The USDA Forest Service is conducting the annual drawing for Juniper Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) youth turkey hunts on Feb. 24, 2019.
To participate in the drawing, individuals must submit their application by 11 a.m. on Feb. 24, and be present for the drawing that afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Apalachicola Ranger District Office located at 11152 state Route 20 in Bristol. The drawing was originally scheduled for Oct. 18, 2018, but was cancelled due to Hurricane Michael.
Applications are available at the ranger district office and online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/
apalachicola under “Quick Links.”
The Juniper Creek WMA is located in Calhoun County, west of Clarksville on state Highway 20. This year, three zone tags will be drawn for each of three hunts to be held March 9-10, 23-24 and April 6-7, 2019.
Any available tags will be re-issued on a first come, first served basis at the Bristol office between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the hunt. Interested individuals may call (850) 643-2282 to find out the availability of any returned tags or for additional information.
