Carrabelle mayor LaPaz to continue serving on ARPC

County Commissioners have agreed to allow Carrabelle mayor Brenda La Paz to continue to serve on the Apalachee Regional Planning Council.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council is one of 11 Regional Planning Councils in Florida which local governments to cooperate on regional issues.
Each regional planning council acts as a bridge between state and local governments and represents areas with similar issues and needs.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council covers 9 counties including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
To be part of the council, each county must send one representative from the county commission and one from a city within the county.
The County Commission is represented by District 1 commissioner Ricky Jones.
The county had sought a representative from Apalachicola to serve as the seat is supposed to rotate between the two cities, but said Apalachicola showed no interest, so they agreed to allow Mayor LaPaz to continue serving.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment