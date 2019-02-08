FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 8, 2019
DEP Celebrates Florida Hiking Trails Month
~Get outside and explore Florida's vast network of hiking trails~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In recognition of Florida’s 7,000 miles of shared-use and hiking trails, February is celebrated as Florida Hiking Trails Month. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection encourages residents and visitors to get active and take advantage of Florida's natural beauty by enjoying its expansive trail network.
"Florida is home to a vast network of trails and hiking is a great way to get active and enjoy Florida's unique natural resources," said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. "This is the perfect time to get out and explore the state's amazing trails and participate in their recreational opportunities offered not only this month, but year-round."
Florida’s extensive network of trails includes more than 2,500 miles of dedicated hiking trails and more than 4,500 miles of shared-use trails, including the 1,100-mile Florida National Scenic Trail. These trails not only allow for incredible birding, ecological sightseeing and exposure to a large variety of plants and animals, they are also a fun source of recreation and fitness opportunities. Florida Hiking Trails Month promotes a healthy, outdoor lifestyle that the whole family can enjoy, and provides a wonderful opportunity to find your path to fitness
.
Many ranger-led hikes are happening in Florida State Parks this month, including:
Hiking trails span the entirety of the state. To plan your hiking adventure, visit the Trail Guide
offered by DEP’s Office of Greenways and Trails, or choose from Florida’s award-winning state parks
. Explore Florida Hiking Trails Month’s events
for February.
