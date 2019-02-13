Doug Creamer named chairman of Weems Memorial Hospital Board of Directors

There is now a new chairman for the Weems Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.
Earlier this month the board elected Doug Creamer to the position.
Mister Creamer replaces County Coordinator Michael Moron in the position.
Moron was named to the board last year to help facilitate communication between the county and the hospital particularly in regards to Commissioner’s goals for the future of healthcare in the County, along with other management and operational improvements.
Creamer said he looks forward to working closely with the hospital and the county commission adding that he thinks communication will be key to the success of the hospital.
