Southeast Region Fishery Bulletin
Bringing Fishing News to You
FB19-003
FISHERY BULLETIN ISSUE DATE: January 31, 2019
CONTACT: Sustainable Fisheries Division 727-824-5305
Extended Validity of Vessel and Dealer Permits
KEY MESSAGE:
Due to the government shutdown, the NOAA Fisheries Southeast Region Permits Office is notifying permit holders of the continued validity of some permits, beyond the expiration date stated on the permits.
Consistent with 5 U.S.C. § 558, those permits, for which complete renewal applications were submitted to the Southeast Region Permits Office prior to the expiration date on the permit, will be considered valid until NOAA Fisheries makes a final determination on the renewal application.
NOAA Fisheries anticipates making final determinations on all delayed permit renewal applications by March 31, 2019.
BACKGROUND:
- Due to the government shutdown, the permit system at the Southeast Regional Office in St. Petersburg, Florida, is experiencing unusual delays in permit renewals. The permits office was unable to process permit renewals from December 21, 2018 through January 25, 2019.
- Some individuals applied to renew their permits in a timely manner, but have not received new permits due to the shutdown.
- For permits that are expired but have timely and complete renewal applications pending at the Southeast Regional Office, the permit expiration will not occur until NOAA Fisheries makes a final decision on the application.
- This notification applies to all Gulf of Mexico, South Atlantic, and Highly Migratory Species vessel permits and dealer permits.
- Permit transfers will be processed as quickly as possible.
Other contacts:
Media: Kim Amendola, 727-551-5707
Allison Garrett, 727-551-5750