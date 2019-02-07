NEWS RELEASE
FDLE arrests two men for grand theft and organized scheme to defraud
For Immediate Release
February 7, 2019
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Glenn Terrell Holland, 48, of Hosford and Gregory Newsome, 59, of Altha each for grand theft and engaging in a venture to defraud a local trucking company.
FDLE agents in partnership with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office found that Holland, a manager at the trucking company, was his cousin Newsome’s direct supervisor from February 2015 to August 2018. Simultaneously, Newsome also worked as a correctional officer at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee.
Apart from receiving a paycheck, there was little indication that Newsome actually worked for the trucking company. The investigation found that Newsome’s timesheets there and his State of Florida timesheets reflected that he was working day shift, approximately 60 hours per week for the trucking company while maintaining a full-time, day-shift work schedule at the hospital. His combined timesheets revealed that there were approximately 317 days that he worked at both locations in 12 hour shifts, two times a day. They also indicate that he worked 24 hours or more per day for approximately 163 days of work, which is impossible.
In addition, the investigation found that the cousins were passing money between their bank accounts, indicating that Holland was receiving funds from his cousin during their joint venture to defraud the trucking company.
Holland and Newsome were arrested today by FDLE and members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and booked into the Liberty County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit will prosecute.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment