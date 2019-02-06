Wednesday, February 6, 2019

February Fishing Forecast from Robinson Brothers Guide Service

February Fishing Forecast
Every year about this time I'm always pleasantly surprised by the warm weather in Apalachicola in February. This mild weather means we are catching fish here now. In shallow water Redfish and Trout are biting pretty consistently and Capt. Ken was at King Rock yesterday catching Grouper, Sea Bass & Hogfish. (See our Facebook page for more photos)
The Robinson Brothers are in Key West until the first of May. Between Tommy & Chris, they have days open next week from the 11th - 18th if you get a wild hair and want to escape the cold. Chris has some trips available in April as well. Call me or check the online calendar.

Tarpon Trips are Open!
After giving last seasons anglers the opportunity to snag their dates, our calendar is now open and ready for you to book Flats/Flyfishing for Tarpon, Bayfishing for inshore species and Offshore trips. Call Kathy if you have questions about when to fish for your favorite prey.
Hooked tarpon jumping courtesy of Capt. Adam Hudson
The face Capt. Chris Robinson makes when he's fired up about tarpon.
