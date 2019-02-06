February Fishing Forecast from Robinson Brothers Guide Service

Every year about this time I'm always pleasantly surprised by the warm weather in Apalachicola in February. This mild weather means we are catching fish here now. In shallow water Redfish and Trout are biting pretty consistently and Capt. Ken was at King Rock yesterday catching Grouper, Sea Bass & Hogfish. (See our Facebook page for more photos)
The Robinson Brothers are in Key West until the first of May. Between Tommy & Chris, they have days open next week from the 11th - 18th if you get a wild hair and want to escape the cold. Chris has some trips available in April as well. Call me or check the online calendar.
