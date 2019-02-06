February is Hit and Run Awareness month and the Florida Highway patrol is reminding all motorists that it is the law to Stay at the Scene when involved in a crash.
In 2018 alone, there were over 90 thousand hit and run crashes in Florida.
Under Florida law, a driver must stop immediately at the scene of a crash on public or private property that results in injury or death.
Leaving the scene of a crash is a felony and a driver, when convicted, will have their license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of four years in prison.
Bicyclists and pedestrians are particularly at risk in hit and run crashes.
Although bicyclists and pedestrians are involved in a small percentage of hit and run crashes overall, pedestrians made up 59 percent and bicyclists made up 15 percent of all hit and run fatalities in Florida last year.
The most important thing a driver can do when he is involved in a crash is to Stay at the Scene and call for help.
The public is encouraged to report hit and run crashes by dialing *FHP (*347).
https://www.flhsmv.gov/florida-highway-patrol/active-cases/
