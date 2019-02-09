Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Saturday, February 9, 2019
Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
Environmental Protection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Ron DeSantis
Governor
Jeanette Nuñez
Lt. Governor
Noah Valenstein
Secretary
Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address:
manager@oysterradio.com
Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit:
Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name:
ARMY CORP ST JOE TX
Location Id:
274349
Location Name:
PORT ST. JOE PORT AUTHORITY
County:
Gulf
Application Number:
274349-029
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
11:32 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
No comments:
Post a Comment