Monday, February 18, 2019
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Seeking Additional General Contractors to Help Rebuild Florida Repair and Rebuild Homes Damaged by Hurricane Irma
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Executive Director Ken Lawson issued a call for qualified general contractors to assist the Rebuild Floridaprogram. Rebuild Florida is a long-term recovery effort to repair and rebuild thousands of homes of Florida families that were significantly damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
“Governor DeSantis has made it clear that helping Floridians rebuild is our priority,” said DEO Executive Director Ken Lawson. “Rebuild Florida is using federal funding to repair, rebuild or replace the homes of those impacted by Hurricane Irma. We need Florida’s construction industry, especially general contractors, to partner with us to get these Florida families back into safe and stronger homes.”
DEO is looking to enter into contracts with qualified general contractors to perform all services necessary to repair or rebuild homes. These services include, but are not limited to, the provisions of a general contractor’s oversite and supervision, and all labor, associated hardware, materials, required permits, drawings and equipment necessary to repair homes.
“Rebuilding damaged and destroyed homes is a crucial milestone in the recovery process for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Irma,” said Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears. “Florida is fortunate to have a large pool of talented, DBPR-licensed general contractors and we urge them to use their skills to help their neighbors through Rebuild Florida.”
Interested parties can learn more about the technical requirements and submit bids once the Invitation to Bid is released later this month. Please check MyFloridaMarketPlace, the state of Florida’s online procurement system, for updates.
DEO issued an initial invitation for bids for general contractors in August 2018, but additional general contractors are needed to efficiently and effectively meet the needs of Florida families impacted by Hurricane Irma.
Rebuild Florida is a partnership of DEO and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program helps eligible homeowners impacted by Hurricane Irma. Rebuild Florida helps repair, rebuild or replace damaged homes across the hardest-hit communities of the state, with priority funding for those low-income residents who are elderly, disabled, families with children under the age of 18 or persons displaced from Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands who are permanently resettling in Florida as a result of Hurricane Irma or Maria.
