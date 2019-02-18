Franklin county Commissioners say recent changes in hunting seasons around the state have had some unintended consequences for hunting in our area.
Commissioners William Massey said that general gun season in the Northwest District of the state extends about two weeks longer than it does in other parts of Florida and that is bringing a lot of hunters from further south to hunt in our area for the last two weeks of the season.
That is leading to some conflicts between local hunters and those visiting the area.
Massey said its also bringing some bad actors; one hunter shot a tame duck out of the Carrabelle City pond, for which he was arrested.
He said other hunters went into a closed area behind Lanark Village and shot deer there.
Commissioner Massey said he feels the best way to deal with the problem is to end hunting seasons statewide at the same time.
To do that it would require the state to remove the 11 day hunting moratorium that occurs after Thanksgiving in northwest Florida.
If the state were to approve that change, commissioners feel it would reduce hunter conflicts as well as decrease hunting pressure in our area every January.
The County commission agreed to write a letter to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to see if the changes can be made.
The commission sent a similar letter last year to no avail.
