FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

ELEANOR is very pretty 1-2 year old Red Heeler mix. She is a happy and social little lady and because she only weighs about 30 lbs, is a nice size for many people and families. She and many more dogs are here at the Adoption Center. Please come by and meet them all sometime soon.
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment