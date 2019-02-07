Franklin County is beginning to take a serious look at the damage done to two county parks by Hurricane Michael.
The county will work with a company called Dewberry Engineers to quantify the repairs to be done to Island View Park east of Carrabelle and the Eastpoint Fishing Pier.
Both parks were structurally damaged so an engineers report will be needed for FEMA to reimburse the county for any repairs.
The Eastpoint Fishing pier has been closed since early December because of heavy erosion damage there.
The engineers report will cost 6500 dollars for the Eastpoint pier which will be paid through a fund dedicated to the pier upkeep.
The Island View park, which was basically brand new when the storm hit, will take a lot more work to find out exactly what repairs need to be made.
County Restore Coordinator Alan Pierce said it is going to take a lot more work to rebuild Island View where a substantial amount of land was shifted around possible damaging the central drain system and all of the structures there.
The engineering report will cost about 20 thousand dollars to create, but the county won't approve that report until they know they will be reimbursed for it.
County workers will do some preliminary excavation at Island View to see how much of the parking lot and brick pavers can be saved.
