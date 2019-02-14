Thursday, February 14, 2019

Franklin County is moving forward on a request for state money to build a new emergency operations center.

A new EOC has been a top priority for the county for a number of years.

The current EOC building is located at the Apalachicola airport – it used to belong to the National weather service but was converted to Emergency Management use when the weather service moved to Tallahassee.

The aging building needs to be replaced – its almost 50 years old, it is too small for an EOC and its located is in a flood zone.

The county would like to build a new EOC on Highway 65 in Eastpoint.

Franklin County is the only coastal county in the panhandle that does not have a new EOC.

Franklin County has prepared a funding request which it will provide to our state senator for action in this year's legislative session.

The request is for 3 million dollars in state funding, which Franklin County would kick in an additional million dollars as a local match.


Franklin County Commissioners will personally lobby state legislators this year to try to push the project forward.


