Thursday, February 21, 2019

FREE Fishermen Finance 101 Class: February 26th


Hi everyone.
Just a reminder we are working with UGA’s Small Business Development Center to over a FREE Fishermen Finance 101 Class next Tuesday, Feb 26th at our office in Brunswick (715 Bay St. Brunswick, GA 31523)
The class will be from 6PM-8PM. Registration is required, but if you have issues getting online, we can sign you up the evening of the program.
Please share with anyone you know that may be interested in this class.
Thanks!
 
Bryan Fluech 
Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant | Associate Marine Extension Director 
Brunswick Station | 715 Bay Street | Brunswick, GA 31520
O: 912-264-7269
C: 239-247-3946
About the Southern Shrimp Alliance
The Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA) is an organization of shrimp fishermen, shrimp processors, and other members of the domestic industry in the eight warmwater shrimp producing states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

