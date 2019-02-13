FWC Job Announcement: FWRI #77900962, OPS Biological Scientist I (Fisheries Independent Monitoring, Apalachicola)

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
OPS BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - F - 77900962
Date: Feb 12, 2019
Location: APALACHICOLA, FL, US, 32320
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Salary: $14 to $15.50 per hour, Depending on Experience
Posting Closing Date: 03/01/2019
Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI)
Section/Subsection: Marine Fisheries Research/Fisheries Independent Monitoring
Anticipated start date: As soon as available, beginning as early as February 18th
The Apalachicola Bay Field Office in Eastpoint, FL was impacted by Hurricane Michael. Office space for staff has been temporarily relocated to Apalachicola, FL.
Job Description
The incumbent hired for this position will be expected to serve as a lead field biologist for a large, dynamic Fisheries-Independent Monitoring (FIM) Program at the Apalachicola Bay Field Office with emphasis on carrying out statistically valid fisheries research surveys in both nearshore estuarine and offshore marine waters. The purpose of this research is to evaluate the relative stock abundance, occurrence, diversity and condition of Florida’s marine and brackish water fish populations. The incumbent will help coordinate and conduct offshore and estuarine fisheries-independent sampling efforts in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and throughout several estuaries in the Florida Panhandle. Research will be conducted following strict FIM protocols using a variety of sampling methodologies including the use of seines, trawls, side-scan sonar, camera pods, and fish traps. Essential duties include participation as the lead and/or crew member with research cruise planning and preparation, offshore and estuarine field sampling, data entry and all associated data QA/QC; assists with maintaining and repairing sampling gear including boats, motors, trailers, nets, protective gear, office equipment, and laboratory equipment as needed; completes fish and invertebrate identifications in both field and lab settings which includes following strict QA/QC protocols using a microscope and dichotomous keys; performs basic routine summaries of fisheries data used in preparing technical and scientific reports, oral presentations, and/or manuscripts as assigned; performs and participates in public outreach efforts as appropriate. The incumbent will be part of a large, state-wide, multidisciplinary team of fisheries scientists within the FIM Program and will have opportunities to participate in an array of other offshore and inshore fisheries research efforts across all FWRI-FIM field laboratories. This position requires extensive travel to conduct both inshore and offshore field work. Travel to conduct offshore research will involve spending numerous consecutive days at sea every quarter, and travel to conduct inshore work will involve consecutive overnight hotel lodging to conduct field work throughout western Florida Panhandle estuaries. Incumbent must be able to perform strenuous physical activities in sometimes arduous weather conditions aboard offshore research vessels and while conducting inshore research sampling for long periods of time which includes heavy lifting.
Minimum Requirements
A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with a major in one of the biological sciences. A valid driver’s license.
Preference may be given to candidates with the following: previous work in a fisheries program leading fisheries-independent fieldwork using a variety of sampling gears to survey fish populations in estuarine and/or offshore waters. Experience using dichotomous keys and either microscopes or video to identify juvenile and adult fishes found in marine and estuarine environments. Experience trailering and operating small vessels up to 24ft in length. Experience conducting routine maintenance of vehicles, small vessels, trailers and outboard motors used to conduct fisheries work. Experience providing mentorship and training to staff in a fisheries program.
Knowledge, Skill(s), and Abilities
Ability to conduct biological research using scientific methods. Ability to identify juvenile and adult fishes and invertebrates collected from Florida’s offshore marine and estuarine environments. Knowledge of principles and techniques used in fisheries research, including methods used for gathering and managing fisheries data. Ability to safely operate, trailer and maintain vehicles and small boats and motors. Ability to review, proof, enter and manage fisheries data following strict QA/QC procedures using various software packages (e.g., Excel, Access, SAS). Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and written, in professional and public settings. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with coworkers and the public. Skill in the use of fish sampling equipment (e.g., trawls, seines, traps, side-scan sonar, cameras), computers and related software (e.g., Microsoft Office Suite), and laboratory equipment (e.g., microscopes). Ability to participate in multidisciplinary fisheries research efforts across all FWRI-FIM field laboratories which may involve overnight travel and/or extended field trips. Ability to perform strenuous physical activities under arduous conditions (e.g. inclement weather, rough water, boat engine exhaust, shoreline wading) for long periods of time, including heavy lifting. Ability to work more than 40 hours per week as needed to complete field work and maintain a valid FL driver's license. Ability to complete a boater safety course, and first aid/CPR training within 3 months of hire.
To Apply
Nearest Major Market: Tallahassee
