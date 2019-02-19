FWC partners offering assistance to for-hire vessels impacted by Hurricane Michael

If you are a vessel owner, operator or crewmember for a for-hire charter boat or headboat, and were impacted by Hurricane Michael, you may qualify for financial assistance.
The National Association of Charterboat Operators and the International Game Fish Association have partnered to provide financial help to those with the most need due to the impacts of Hurricane Michael. This funding will come through the IGFA’s Worldwide Anglers Relief Fund.
To apply for this funding, visit NacoCharters.org and click on “Disaster Relief.”
If you are interested in contributing to this fund or have questions, please contact NACO at 866-981-5136.
NACO is a non-profit membership association representing charter boat and headboat owners and operators across the nation.
