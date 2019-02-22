Gulf County will have a very short bay scallop season this summer.
The bay scallop season was set at one month to help protect the bay scallop population in theSt. Joe Bay which has been damaged in recent years by two red tide outbreaks.
Other 2019 bay scallop seasons were set earlier this year for all open areas except Gulf County.
bay scallop harvest will be allowed from July 1st through September 24th for Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County including Carrabelle, Lanark, and St. Marks.
