Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City is treating four cold stunned green sea turtles that were rescued from the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County.
The animals were rescued by the Florida Coastal Conservancy and Indian Pass Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers who transported the sea turtles immediately for medical treatment.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned by the frigid temperatures in shallows bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
The four green sea turtles join a larger number of cold stunned sea turtles that were flown from the New England Aquarium to Gulf World Marine Institute in November.
The turtles will be released once they are found healthy enough to return to the wild.
