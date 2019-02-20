Gulf World Marine Institute is releasing 2 Green sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday morning at 10:30 am Eastern on St. George Island.
The release will occur on the beach at 12th street west on St. George Island.
To find it just turn toward the Gulf before entering the Plantation.
These sea turtles were rescued on January 31st from the St. Joe Bay during a brief cold snap.
The Florida Coastal Conservancy and Indian Pass Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers found the cold-stunned sea turtles and transported them to Gulf World Marine Institute for medical treatment.
The animals have undergone medical exams and observations and are now diving and foraging normally.
Again, the release will happen on Thursday morning at 10:30 at the beach at 12th street west.
The public is invited to attend.
