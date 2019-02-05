Gulf World to do a turtle release on St. George Island Wednesday morning

Gulf World Marine Institute is releasing 8 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, February 6th at 10:30 am Eastern on St. George Island.
The release will occur on the beach at 12th street west on St. George Island.
To find it just turn toward the Gulf before entering the Plantation.
These sea turtles are the first group from New England to be medically cleared for release.
In November of 2018, GWMI received over 50 sea turtles from New England Aquarium.
Due to the large number of stranded turtles in New England, the New England Aquarium reached out to other members of the stranding network for assistance.
The public is invited to attend this event.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment