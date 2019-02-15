HEALTH OFFICIAL IN GULF COUNTY ADVISE OF POSSIBLE WASTEWATER CONTAMINATION AT CAPE SAN BLAS STUMP HOLE Possible Impacts from Wastewater Overflow

2/15/2019
HEALTH OFFICIAL IN GULF COUNTY ADVISE OF POSSIBLE WASTEWATER CONTAMINATION AT CAPE SAN BLAS STUMP HOLEPossible Impacts from Wastewater Overflow
Port St. Joe, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County (DOH-Gulf) today issued a health advisory to residents and visitors near the Cape San Blas stump hole area where road work is currently ongoing. The utility company has reported a spill of untreated sewage that has entered the water.
Until further information is known regarding possible contamination of the water, people in the area are urged to take precautions when in contact with the Cape San Blas stump hole area. The City of Port St. Joe is conducting water sampling. The sampling results will dictate when the advisory will be lifted.
Water contaminated with wastewater overflow presents several health risks to humans. Untreated human sewage with microbes could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.
Anyone who comes into contact with the water in this area should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking. Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to disease so every precaution should be taken if in contact with the Cape San Blas stump hole beach area.
For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, Floridians are encouraged to contact DOH-Gulf at 850-227-1276.
